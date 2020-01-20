New Zealand Company Gives Friday Afternoon Offs To 2,000 Staffs During Summer

Vodafone in New Zealand is setting a great trend by allowing its employees to leave early on the last day of the working week. Vodafone has now announced that its employees can go home early on Friday afternoons to spend some quality time with family and friends. According to international media reports, Vodafone has announced that the employees can go home from 2pm on Fridays and the offer will last until the end of February.

New Zealand work flexibility

An internal memo issued by the company said that they hope the employees would make the most of the extra time they would be getting until February. The memo also warned that employees should be working a little extra so they don't fall behind on their work front. Vodafone is not the first company in the region to allow its employees flexible working hours, there are many such companies in Oceania to do so.

VERSA, a media agency in Melbourne made a decision two years ago to allow its employees to switch to a four-day working week, every week. According to the company, the employees are delivering extraordinary results and are not displaying fatigue. VERSA managing director Jonny Clow while talking to the media said they decided to close down their office on Wednesday because that fits well with everyone to get some family time, sport or sleep into their week rather than doing it all at the same time into the weekend.

Jonny said that they have seen some serious waves in their revenue and job retention due to the flexibility in workdays. According to Jonny, approaching business like two small weeks creates a whole new model that allows employees to take advantage of the recharged energy and get going when they come back on Friday. Employees at VERSA are showing signs of higher productivity because of the new roster, Jonny added.

