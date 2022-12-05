New Zealand Govt Plans To Make Google, Facebook Pay For News By Introducing New Law

In a massive development, the New Zealand government has decided to introduce a new law that would require giant tech firms like Google and other similar platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to pay media houses if they want local news content to show on their feeds. This development comes after Australia and Canada implemented similar laws.

"New Zealand news media, particularly small regional and community newspapers, are struggling to remain financially viable as more advertising moves online," said New Zealand’s Minister of Broadcasting, Willie Jackson, in a statement on Sunday.

Using Australia and Canada as references, Jackson stated that a similar model would be implemented in the country. He noted that this step would help digital platforms negotiate with local media outlets and reach agreements without the government taking any actions.

"It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it," said the Minister. He further noted that if there is no agreement and the companies do not reach one, then the law would mandate a negotiating process. Notably, the new legislation is likely to be passed after it gains a majority in the parliament of New Zealand. However, it is possible that the law may face some pushback from the big tech firms, as they have fought against such laws on previous occasions in several countries. Earlier, when Australia had proposed to introduce these laws, Meta-owned Facebook had threatened to block their news from its platforms. No such steps have been taken in Canada yet as it has also proposed similar law.

Previously, news outlets noted that tech companies benefit from their content by drawing users to their platforms. They even said that it is difficult for some, especially smaller outlets, to negotiate commercial deals with tech companies. In response, Facebook and Google reportedly argued that publishers benefit as well because they share their links on the platform, resulting in a large amount of traffic to their websites. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, tech companies have already struck commercial deals with publishers, in some cases prior to the threat of legislation.

Meanwhile, Meta's regional policy director, Mia Garlick, stated that the government of New Zealand does not understand the relationship between Facebook and news. She said it is under the control of the publishers how and which content shows up on their platform. She further noted that New Zealand has failed to recognise the commercial current deals Meta has in the country, reported The Wall Street Journal. Furthermore, the reports suggest that the initiative taken by the Australian government has largely worked.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)