New Zealand Govt Sets 90% Vaccination Target To End COVID-led Lockdown

In order to end COVID-19 lockdowns, the New Zealand government has set a target of vaccinating 90% of the eligible population against Coronavirus. The decision of inoculating 90% of the people has been taken as people have been living in lockdown for over 2 months in Auckland, reported The Associated Press. After 90% of the residents receive the vaccine, they would be able to regain their freedom after remaining in lockdown for more than two months.

As per the new framework, after 90% of the people living in other parts of the country where there was no community spread of virus receive their COVID vaccine, they would gain more freedom. As per the AP report, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern underscored that the people living in Auckland would be able to hit the target within weeks. Jacinda Ardern has urged people to get vaccinated against COVID. She further stated that in order to visit the gym or get a haircut, they need to get vaccinated. "My message to the New Zealand who have not yet had their first dose: If you want summer, if you want to go to bars and restaurants get vaccinated," AP quoted Jacinda Ardern as saying.

Moreover, the government would now use a traffic-light system instead of alert levels. The traffic-light system would help to assess if the situation has been improving or worsening concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, according to AP. A green designation means that the business can function normally, the orange designation means people need to wear a mask and follow social distancing while a red designation means that there would be restrictions on gathering sizes even if the people have received the vaccine. Furthermore, the government has promised money to businesses that have been facing problems due to the lockdown restrictions. Presently, 89% of people eligible for vaccine in Auckland have received first dose of vaccine and 74 people have had both doses, according to New Zealand health department.

COVID-19 situation in New Zealand

According to New Zealand Health department, as on October 22, the country has reported 129 new community cases of COVID-19, 120 cases have been reported in Auckland and 9 in Waikato. Since the pandemic began, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand has reached 5090. The total number of vaccines administered in New Zealand has reached 6,516,515. 3,614,484 people have received first dose of vaccine and 2,902,031 have been fully vaccinated in New Zealand.

