New Zealand Issues Advisory For Citizens Visiting Sri Lanka Amid Crisis In Island Nation

"New Zealand has revised its travel advisory for Sri Lanka. We are now advising New Zealanders against undertaking non-essential travel to Sri Lanka due to recent civil unrest and the economic crisis in the country," New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Michael Appleton tweeted on May 11.

The advisory further asked New Zealanders in Sri Lanka to avoid protests, demonstrations, rallies and large crowds as they have the potential to turn violent with little warning. It also urged its citizens to comply with any instructions issued by the local authorities, including any curfews. The advisory further suggested New Zealanders to monitor local and international media, review personal security plans and be aware of the surroundings.

The other instructions mentioned in the advisory are as follows:

New Zealanders are advised to carry photo identification, or a photocopy of their passport, with them at all times and produce this if asked by authorities.

New Zealanders travelling or living in Sri Lanka should have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air.

New Zealanders in Sri Lanka are encouraged to register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Sri Lanka crisis

The economic situation in Sri Lanka has deteriorated significantly in recent months. This has resulted in shortages of basic necessities such as fuel and certain food products, resulting in long lines in a variety of stores such as supermarkets, gas stations, and pharmacies. Fuel shortages make all modes of transportation in Sri Lanka less reliable, including trains, buses, and cars. Electricity rationing has been implemented by local governments, resulting in lengthy power outages.

Large protests, demonstrations, and political rallies are ongoing in response to Sri Lanka's economic and political crisis. There have also been numerous incidents of violent clashes in public places throughout Sri Lanka, resulting in a number of deaths and hospitalisations – as well as property destruction and the burning of ruling party members' homes.

