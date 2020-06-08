New Zealand Discharges Last Covid Patient; Eyes Announcing 'Coronavirus-free' On June 15

After the discharge of the last known case of the coronavirus from hospital, New Zealand now has zero COVID-19 cases in the country. According to reports, New Zealand's decision to lock down the country early and its application and enforcement of some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdown measures allowed it to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

New Zealand to officially announce itself virus-free on June 15

According to reports, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health currently lists the last remaining because the patient has not shown any symptoms for the last 48 hours. Follow this New Zealand will officially announce itself coronavirus free on June 15. The reasoning behind the date is that June 15 will mark the 28 days since the last community transmission case.

According to Johns Hopkins University, New Zealand has registered 1,504 positive coronavirus cases and only 22 deaths. New Zealand has reportedly conducted more than a quarter of a million coronavirus tests.

Late last month Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the prospect of citizens enjoying extra public holidays and a shorter working week. In a bid to kickstart the country’s post-lockdown economy Ardern said that she wanted to ‘encourage nimble’ and creative ideas for recovery. After a seven-week lockdown, New Zealand was able to ‘eliminate’ the deadly coronavirus, however, the social distancing measures stalled the economy.

From moving to a four-day week to creating public holidays, Ardern came up with various suggestions to boost the economy of the country. While speaking to international media reporters, Ardern said that this is an ‘extraordinary time’ and the citizens should be willing to consider extraordinary ideas. Although, she further also added that she hasn’t ruled out any as yet.

Global virus statistics look grim

Even though New Zealand has almost eliminated the deadly coronavirus from its shores, many countries continue to tackle the deadly virus. The United States has the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases, it has reported 1,938,931 positive coronavirus cases and a death toll of 110,481. The United States is followed by Brazil which has reported 672,846 and a death toll of over 35 thousand people.

