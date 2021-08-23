New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 27

The New Zealand government has extended the Coronavirus lockdown till August 27, Friday. According to reports, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday. On August 17, Tuesday, PM Ardern took drastic action by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown. She invoked strict measures after a single case of coronavirus was reported in Auckland. “We have seen what happens elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it,” Ardern had said during a press conference in the capital city. “We only get one chance.”

Health experts are still puzzled to figure out the source of infection

Further, Jacinda said that the whole country would follow the strict measures for at least three days, on the other hand, Auckland, where the infected man was found, would go for a period of seven days lockdown. Also, Coromandel, where the infected person visited a few days ago, would follow the strict lockdown, added Ardern. Meanwhile, health experts are still puzzled to figure out the source of his infection. Further, Ardern added that genome testing has confirmed the outbreak is of the Delta variant and originated from an outbreak in Sydney, Australia. Also, she asserted that the officials are investigating how the virus breached New Zealand’s border quarantine controls.

New Zealand Lockdown had saved the country during summer

It is expected that the infection would further boom at other places of the country, added Ardern. Earlier this week, she announced a new mandate compelling people to wear masks in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during strict lockdowns.

It is worth mentioning that the country had managed to weed out the virus completely in February but the slow vaccination has again put the country in a strict lockdown. The move into the strictest lockdown underscored the vastly different approach New Zealand has taken to the virus than most other nations, which are attempting to suppress its spread rather than eliminating it entirely. According to the reports, New Zealand has also been slower than other developed nations. As of now, only 32 per cent of the population have had at least one shot and 18 per cent are fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)