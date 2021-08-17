New Zealand PM Orders Nationwide Lockdown Over Single COVID Positive Case

Following the report of a single COVID-19 case in New Zealand, Prime Jacinda Ardern has ordered a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, August 17. On Tuesday, Auckland reported a COVID-19 case, which prompted PM Ardern to announce seven days strict lockdown in the largest city of the island country. "A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation," an official statement mentioned on Tuesday. However, health officials are yet to confirm after genome testing whether the infected 58-year-old man had the delta variant.

The announcement came following an assumption that a 58-year-old man has been infected with the more infectious Delta variant of the virus. Immediate changes had been made at Auckland’s Jet Park quarantine facility after the transmission was confirmed from room doors being opened at the same time. Both Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula will observe a 7 days lockdown following the man's visit to the places, elsewhere will go under 3 days of snap lockdown.

The reported case comes after 170 days of a brief break in community spread in New Zealand. "Cannot take any chances with the "game-changer" Delta strain," PM Ardern said during a press conference. The 3 and 7 days bunker has begun from 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

First level 4 lockdown in the country

Citing Australia's struggle to curb the highly transmissible Covid cases, Arden said during the conference, "We are better to start high and be cautious, then move out as soon as we are comfortable doing so, than to start low and be in that phase (lockdown) for much, much longer." This is the first-ever level 4 lockdown in the island country. The country has entered into two snap lockdowns previously to manage COVID-19 cases. The island country has fared pretty well during both the COVID-19 waves with just 26 deaths and 2,926 cases in the last two years.

Outdoor exercises within "household bubbles" are permitted

Under the alert level 4 restrictions, schools will move to conduct online classes and non-essential business will remain shut. Close doors activities like swimming and other water sports will remain banned for the next 7days. However, essential travels will be permitted, which includes buying groceries. People are asked to remain indoors. Although, outdoor exercises within "household bubbles" are permitted. The country has also halted vaccination rollouts under the current lockdown.

