New Zealand Police Introduces Specially Designed Hijab To Encourage Women To Join Forces

New Zealand Police introduced specially designed hijab as a part of the force’s uniform in order to encourage more and more Muslim women to join the ranks. The department took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of constable Zeena Ali who became the first member to wear the specially designed hijab. According to the reports by PTI, she will become the first in New Zealand to don a police-issued hijab as part of her uniform.

New Zealand Police introduce Hijab

30-year-old Zeena became inspired to join the police to help her community after the Christchurch terror attack which killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand. As per the caption of the image, “It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police uniform hijab because I was able to take part in the design process”. She told that the Royal New Zealand Police College staff organised halal meals and made a prayer room available. She said, “When I had to go swimming I was able to wear long sleeves - a full swim suit”.

She believes that this will encourage other women to apply for the forces and serve the community. She said, “Having a police-branded hijab means women, who may not have previously considered policing, can do so now. It’s great how the police incorporated my religion and culture”. Zeena was born in Fiji and she moved to New Zealand when she was a child. She praised the police for considering her personal needs at the Police College and also in her role going forward. She said, “I am thrilled the Police went out of their way to make sure the hijab I have on meets health and safety requirements as well as my own personal needs”.

Encouraging more women to join forces, she said, “We recognise the value different perspectives and experiences bring to making us better at what we do”. She further added, “We need people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experience levels - diversity is essential so that we can effectively serve the needs of New Zealand’s communities now and in the future”.

(Image Credits: Instagram/newzealandpolice)