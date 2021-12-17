New Zealand Researcher Claims To Discover First Proof Of Leopard Seals Eating Sharks

A study conducted by Krista van der Linde of leopardseals.org reveals that leopard seals in New Zealand are feeding on sharks as evidence of fight with sharks on the seals' bodies were found. This showed that the marine mammals dine on sharks rather than scavenge their remains, as per reported by The Guardian. Van der Linde stated that they were shocked to know this. He also claims to discover that the leopard seals also eat elephant fish.

Van der Linde further stated that leopard seals have huge spines to protect themselves against predators. But he is unsure why the seals are pursuing sharks, especially given how dangerous it is to hunt them. He jokingly said that there could be something nutritional about sharks that makes them appealing.

New research raises issues for Van der Linde

Leopard seals are found on New Zealand's coastlines and originate from the Antarctic. Their presence in the country's seas is growing gradually. This new research raises issues for Van der Linde about whether the seals are moving to New Zealand because the diet is more diverse, or whether climate change is harming food sources in the Antarctic, according to the Guardian report. The researchers are attempting to figure out whether leopard seals have always eaten sharks or if this is a recent or a novel phenomenon. He stated that this signals that leopard seals are opportunistic predators who are coming to New Zealand and feeding on whatever they can get their jaws on.

Van der Linde also stated that predators feeding on other predators are extremely rare, and this could have ramifications for the food chain. He further said that it is fascinating to see a top predator feeding on another top predator and they don't know what will happen if the leopard seal population continues to grow and has an impact on shark populations, according to the Guardian.

Surprising to learn that leopard seals eat sharks

Van der Linde and Dr Ingrid Visser founded Leopardseals.org to better conserve, educate, and research seals. According to New Zealand media, Stuff, Dr Ingrid Visser, who is also the co-author of the study stated that she had watched orcas, which belongs to the oceanic dolphin family for 30 years and had witnessed them eat sharks on a daily basis. But it was surprising to learn that leopard seals were also doing this.

