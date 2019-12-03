New Zealand To Ban Foreign Political Donations Worth Over $33

Concerns over foreign interference in the upcoming general elections have led the New Zealand Government to decide on banning large foreign political donations over $33 and misleading social media advertisements on December 3. Speaking on the move, Justice Minister Andrew Little said that it was aimed at protecting New Zealand's democracy from a growing international threat. He said that New Zealand was in need to protect the integrity of its elections. These changes will reduce the risk of foreign money influencing our election outcomes, he added. Little said that the administration does not want its elections to go the way of recent overseas examples where foreign interference appears to have been at play.

Read: New Zealand: Firearm Owners Protest Against Tightening Of Laws

Reports hint on China's interference in elections

The Justice Minister was not clear about the particular countries that prompted the ban but experts have consistently pointed the finger at China. Rodney Jones, a New Zealand economist based in Beijing, told the media earlier in 2019 that China's interests include extending influence in New Zealand and that there's nothing wrong with that, that's what great powers do. He concluded by saying that it is up to the New Zealand Government whether they will set boundaries that are needed well ahead of time. Foreign interference in elections has become a major issue after the US intelligence claimed it in the 2016 American presidential election and a Canadian intelligence report this year found cyber-attackers targeted half the national elections held in major democracies in 2018.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises For 1979 Plane Crash In Antarctica

Changes planned in funds, social media activity

The New Zealand elections will take place in 2020. Foreign political donations in New Zealand are capped at NZ$1,500 (US$975), under the existing law. Yet reports claim that the loopholes have effectively raised the threshold to NZ$30,000. With the new law, the new limit for foreign or anonymous donations will be NZ$50. Minister Little said that there is no need for anyone other than New Zealanders to donate to political parties or seek to influence the elections. Moreover, after the changes, online political advertisements will have to contain details about their creators, which was aimed at stopping the fake news seen during overseas elections. Little said that anonymous online advertisements aimed at interfering with New Zealand's democracy will be prohibited. If someone wants to advertise online they need to say who they are, the same as if the ad was published in a newspaper, he added. During a rare public appearance at a parliamentary committee hearing in April, New Zealand's spy chief raised concerns about foreign political donations.

Read: New Zealand Passes Zero Carbon Bill To Fight Global Climate Change

New Zealand Security Intelligence Service director-general Rebecca Kitteridge had said that they have seen activities by state actors that concern them.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-minute Video Challenge Goes Global