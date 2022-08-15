New Zealand To Deploy Additional Force To Help Train Ukrainian Soldiers Amid Ongoing War

As the ruthless war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of subsiding, New Zealand on Monday announced that it will deploy 120 additional soldiers of its armed forces to the United Kingdom to assist in preparing Ukrainian troops to combat Russian aggression. According to the nzherald.co.nz report, 30 personnel were sent over in the month of May to train Ukrainian military troops in using artillery. Along with it, more than $40 million in financial support was given to Kyiv. Further, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted in a statement that these security personnel would provide training to the Ukrainian army as part of the international effort to assist Kyiv in defending itself.

Ardern said, “New Zealand has been clear that we will continue to answer the call of Ukraine for practical support as they defend their homeland and people against Russia’s unjustified invasion,” Anadolu Agency reported. She also added, “We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is to train its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity alongside a number of other countries to answer that call”.

Ukrainian soldiers will learn frontline combat techniques

Over the following three weeks, volunteers in the deployment would fly in batches to the UK, where they will stay until November 30. Ukrainian soldiers will learn frontline combat techniques from two infantry training teams, which would include weapon handling, combat first aid, operational legality, and other subjects, as per media report.

In addition to this, Defense Minister Peeni Henare stated that while no NZ defence force personnel will visit Ukraine, it would give "valuable experience." Henare asserted that this deployment would give NZ defence force personnel a chance to gain significant experience via doing fundamental soldier tasks in a foreign setting, alongside important allies.

"The training will be conducted exclusively at one of four locations in the UK and our NZDF personnel will not enter Ukraine," citing NZ Defense Minister, nzherald.co.nz reported.

Further, with this decision, there are now 224 NZDF troops actively supporting Ukraine in the conflict, which is comparable to other allies like Denmark (130) and Sweden (120), according to Ardern.

Earlier in the month of July, PM Ardern voiced solidarity for Ukraine, as per a spokesman for the prime minister. Ardern also provided the embattled president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy with more guarantees that sanctions on Russia would continue to be in place. While on the phone with President Zelenskyy, New Zealand PM made these comments.

(Image: AP)