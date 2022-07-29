New Zealand: Tourist Falls In Thermal Sinkhole, 'distressed' Villagers Offer Prayers

An Australian tourist has been seriously injured after she fell into the skin hole that opened up suddenly on a footpath near the entrance of Whakarewarewa thermal village in Rotorua, in central North Island. A local media outlet reported that part of the road collapsed due to thermal activity. As per the village’s general manager, the woman’s husband was also injured while trying to help her out of the hole.

Speaking to Aukaha News, Mike Gibbons, general manager of the village said, “The first attempt to pull her out was by her husband, which is why he also received some injuries". Further, he told that two guides nearby and a local weaver ran to assist and they collectively managed to get the woman out of the hole.

However, the woman was taken to Rotorua hospital, where she was in a serious but stable condition on Friday morning. Her husband was said to be in moderate condition, reported Aukaha News. Gibbons further told that he “understood that the couple is from Perth, Australia, and had been visiting family in NZ”.

Whakarewarewa thermal village, a tourist attraction

Whakarewarewa thermal village is a Māori village as well as a tourist attraction. Some of its geothermal hot pools are used for swimming and bathing, but others reach temperatures of 100C-200C and are used for cooking. The Fumaroles are geothermal sinkholes that emit steam and volcanic gases, often at extreme temperatures up to 400C.

The skin hole was about one meter deep and may have opened up due to recent heavy rain. A video broadcast on a media outlet showed steam rising from a sinkhole measuring roughly 2 square meters. Pictures of the scene appear to show a depth of roughly 1 meter.

As per the Aukaha News, “The ground may have been compromised after the recent heavy rainfall,” Gibbons said. He said everyone who lived and worked in the village was “distressed” at the incident. “Our thoughts are with the family and particularly the lady,” Gibbons added. The village will be temporarily closed until a full investigation and assessment have been undertaken by Worksafe New Zealand’s health and safety regulator and the local council, reported Aukaha News.

