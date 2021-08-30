New Zealand Website Sells 'charpai' As 'Vintage Indian Daybed' At Whooping Rs 41,211

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected online as well as offline businesses across the world, causing a major economic shock. However, a New Zealand retailer is making sure that its profit rises now. According to a report by News 18, a New Zealand brand ANNABELLE'S, is selling the Indian cot, also commonly known as 'charpai,' at a whopping price. The brand has named the cot as 'Vintage Indian Daybed' and described it as "one-of-a-kind" and "original." The charpai is currently on sale at NZD 800 (₹41,211.85) - at least 10 times higher than its normal price in India. It should be noted here that a charpai costs not more than ₹1,000 in the Indian market. Even on Amazon India, its price goes as low as ₹800 and stretch to a maximum of ₹10,000 for some fancy designer ones.

The company seems to have procured many products from India

According to the news website, the retailer, Annabelle's, may have sourced the ‘charpai’ from India itself. As in the FAQs section, the website explains, "How on trips to India, China and Indonesia, every piece is handmade, old and unique so not being able to see the proper colour and finish in person is a real challenge." The company seems to have procured a lot of other products from India, as in a separate blog post it mentions, ‘New Arrivals from India’ in June 2020. For those who are unfamiliar with charpai, it is a traditional woven bed used generally in the southern part of Asia. It was traditionally made out of a wooden frame and natural fibre ropes, but modern charpais may have metal frames and plastic tapes. Its regional variations are found in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Apart from foreign retailers, Indian markets also sell items at absurd prices

It's not that only foreign retailers sell Indian items at very high prices. According to a report by the news organisation, last year, Nicobar, a high-end retail brand known for its stores in Delhi, was criticised for selling disposable plates at high rates. Those disposable plates are made of 'sambal patta' which Nicobar described as 'Pattal Quarter Plate' and sold a set of eight plates at ₹100. However, at local grocery shops, a set of 100 such disposable plates costs around ₹200. It should be mentioned here that in 2019, a British clothing brand had also faced flak and criticism online for selling "vintage boho dresses" at very high rates than the actual rate, reported news website.

