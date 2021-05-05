New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern Finally Has A Date For Her Wedding With Clarke Gayford

New Zealand Prime Minister and Internet darling Jacinda Ardern plans to get married this summer with television host Clarke Gayford but has not disclosed the date, reported local media outlets on May 5. Ardern did, however, tell Coast Radio that she and Gayford have “finally got a date” for the wedding. Further, the New Zealand Herald quoted the Prime Minister saying that having that date does not mean the couple has told anyone yet. Ardern said, “That doesn't mean we've told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out.”

Ardern got engaged with Gayford during the Easter holidays in 2019 and the couple also has a two-year-old daughter. Summer in New Zealand runs from December to February, in the southern hemisphere. As per media reports, Ardern has also revealed that her wedding with Gayford might not be celebrated in the traditional way as according to her, she “feels a bit too old to have a bridal party.” Ardern became New Zealand’s youngest Prime Minister when she took over the office in 2017 and is also among the handful of elected leaders who held the office while pregnant.

‘We have some plans’ said Ardern regarding the wedding

Last year in November, Ardern had told the media that she has plans to marry her long time partner but at the time, she refused having set a date. Addressing the reporters in the city of New Plymouth, New Zealand Prime Minister had said, “We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely.”

Jacinda Ardern returned to power in October 2020 after delivering the biggest election victory in the country for her centre-left Labour Party in nearly five decades, majorly due to her government’s decisive and successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40-year-old had won the top job in the country in 2017 when Labour formed an alliance with two other parties. In her victory speech last year after sealing her second term and making New Zealand one of the first nations to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Ardern said, “This has not been an ordinary election, and it’s not an ordinary time...It’s been full of uncertainty and anxiety, and we set out to be an antidote to that.”

Image credits: Instagram/@clarkegayford/@jacindaardern