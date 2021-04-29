Last Updated:

Niagara Falls To Be Illuminated With Indian Flag As A Display Of 'hope' Amid COVID Crisis

The Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada announced that they will be illuminating the falls in the colours of the national flag as the country battles COVID-19 rise

Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada took to their Twitter handle to announce that they will be illuminating the falls in the colours of the national flag as India continues to fight the COVID-19 battle. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated from 9.30 to 10 PM on Thursday.

"India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10 pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia," Niagara Parks wrote on Twitter.

Niagara Parks is Ontario's only 56km outdoor adventure museum — the Canadian side of the Niagara River, from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814 and now comprises 16.79 percent of the country's total positive cases. A net increase of 1,06,105 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.26 percent of India's total active cases.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11," the ministry said. A total of 3,645 deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 78.71 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,50,86,878  with 2,69,507 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 78.07 percent of the new recoveries. 

(with PTI inputs)

