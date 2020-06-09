Nicaragua: Doctors Say Country Has Five Times More COVID-19 Cases Than Original Tally

The government of Nicaragua may be underreporting coronavirus cases as a new report by an independent network suggest that the country has five times more infections than being reported by the authorities. The Nicaraguan Citizens’ Covid-19 Observatory, a network that has health care workers as its members in its latest report said that there are a total of 5,027 affected people in Nicaragua: 1,118 government reported cases and 3,909 suspected cases by the Observatory.

The network's weekly report from May 28 to June 3 suggests that Managua, Masaya, Matagalpa, and León are regions with most cases in Nicaragua. Most of the suspicious cases in the country come from 112 municipalities. If the Nicaraguan government's data is to be believed, the country has lost 46 lives to date. However, the Observatory suggests that the country has lost 1,114 people from COVID-19 like symptoms, and among those 48 deaths of health personnel.

Nicaragua is one of the few countries that did not impose a lockdown amid the pandemic. The government argues that 40 per cent of the population lives in rural areas, while 80 percent of the urban population are self-employed. Local media last month reported that Nicaragua had 199 COVID-19 recovered patients by mid-May, but the health ministry in its report on May 12 had only 25 cases in the entire country.

No social distancing

Nicaragua never imposed social distancing norms and did not ban large gatherings, sporting events in the country still continuing as usual with loads of spectators in close proximity. Recently, a boxing tournament took place in the country where people were offered free tickets to come and watch. The fights were broadcasted by Nicaragua's state-owned channel - Canal 6 in association with ESPN.

(Image Credit: AP)