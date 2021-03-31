Niger: Soldiers arrested after failed coup attempt ahead of presidential inauguration

Several military personnel have been arrested in Niger after a failed coup attempt that took place in the early hours of Wednesday. According to reports, a group of soldiers engaged in a gunfight in Niger’s capital Niamey while trying to breach the security at the presidential palace. The alleged coup attempt comes days before the inauguration of newly-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to reports, gunfire between the rogue group and presidential guards broke out at around 3:30 am local time and lasted for about half an hour. It occurred in the area that houses both the presidential house and office. The coup is said to have been orchestrated by Bazoum’s rivals. Ever since Bazoum won the election in February, attacks from armed groups have increased significantly.

This year is the first time when an democratic transition is taking place between Bazoum and the outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou, under whom the newly-elected head of state has served as Interior Minister. Bazoum is reportedly an ally of Issoufou, who is stepping down voluntarily after completing two five-year terms. Bazoum’s rival, former president Mahamane Ousmane is contesting the election results, claiming he is the real winner. Ousmane is calling on people to come out and protest against the results, which he believes was rigged in favour of Bazoum.

Coup in Niger

Since independence, Niger has seen four military coups, the latest took place in 2010 when President Mamadou Tandja was ousted. Although Tandja had received a lot of criticism from the international community prior to the coup because of his decision to dissolve the national assembly, global leaders were quick to condemn the illegal action of the military and demanded the restoration of democracy in the country.

(Image Credit: Twitter/MohamedBazoum)