Nigeria: At Least 30 Killed, 35 Injured In El Beid Bridge Explosion

An explosion took place in a market on a bridge in Nigeria that killed a lot of people and injured dozens of others, according to the reports. The blast occurred on the afternoon of January 6 on the El Beid bridge near the border with Cameroon, according to a Nigerian daily.

An army officer gave a statement to the media on Monday that at least 30 were killed in the explosion and over 35 others were injured. According to the reports, Boko Haram a militant group that backs the Islamic State terror organisation could be behind the attacks. The El bridge connects the Nigerian town of Gambaru with the town of Fotokol in Cameroon.

Militants killed 10 in Nigeria

Earlier, in a bid to avenge the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the terror group released a video on December 26, a day after Christmas, in which its militants killed 10 Christian men in Nigeria. The footage was posted on the ISIS online Telegram news channel a day after Christmas, with Arabic captions but no audio. In the video, 11 captive men are seen blindfolded of which ten are beheaded and the 11th is shot dead by militants in beige uniforms and black masks.

As per news reports, there was earlier footage in which the captives had been taken from Maiduguri and Damaturu in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, where militants have been fighting for years to set up a separate ISIS. The captives were seen pleading to the Christian Association of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to save them in the previous video. It is unknown if the videos are authentic or foul play. President Buhari condemned the killings over Twitter on December 28. He wrote that he was saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages. He called the terrorists remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.

