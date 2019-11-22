Nigerian Fraudster Pulls Off $1 Million Heist From A Maximum Security Prison In Lagos

A convicted fraudster from Nigeria, Hope Olusegun Aroke, is being questioned by the authorities for apparently pulling off a $1 million heist while being imprisoned in a maximum-security prison. According to reports, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is trying to understand how a man serving a 24-year sentence was able to pull off a scam from the Kirikiri maximum-security prison in the city of Lagos.

A baffling $1 million heist

The investigating authorities stated that Aroke has access to the internet and his phone while he committed the fraud from inside the prison. It was reported that the internet fraudster was taken and admitted to the Nigerian Police Hospital and apparently had the privilege of meeting his wife and children while attending functions and staying in hotels. The EFCC stated that the man had the details of his wife's bank account which he used to transfer funds.

The concerned officials are investigating about the "undisclosed illness" because of Aroke was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, the Nigerian Correctional Service which manages the Kirikiri maximum security prison remained unavailable to comment on this incident of fraud.

Read: Thief Uses Google Map For Searching Posh Localities, Takes Flight To Execute Robbery

Aroke was arrested in 2012 for the crime of using a fictitious name Akinwunm Sorinmade to open two different bank accounts in order to purchase expensive luxury cars and homes during his time in jail.

80 people charged for a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars

In a similar incident, American authorities charged a total of 80 people for being a part of a fraudulent scheme to steal millions of dollars. The people have been charged for using emails and dating scams to con their victims. According to reports, out of the 14 people arrested in the US, the remaining 66 fraudsters are said to be in Nigeria and all of the charged people have been slapped with accusations such as committing fraud, aggravated indentity theft and hatching a conspiracy to launder money.

Read: Tamil Nadu: Massive Jewellery Heist In Trichy, Film-inspired Operation

Two Nigerians by the name of Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe and Valentine Iro, have been charged for being the co-conspirators working with other people in the US and Nigeria to con victims for money and then send the money to a foreign bank account. The US Attorney's Office said both the men allegedly managed to con $6 million out of $46 million that they planned to steal.

Read: Armed Bank Robbery Caught On CCTV In Bihar, Crime Graph On The Rise

Read: Indian-origin Man In Singapore Jailed For Petrol Station Robbery

(With inputs from agencies)