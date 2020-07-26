Nigeria's Fashion Label Makes PPEs, Not Couture Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria’s famous fashion label Tiffany Amber has now decided to make personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 crisis and not couture runway garments. According to reports, as the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip in Africa, Folake Akindele Coker, who founded the label back in 1998 informed that the entire factory has now shifted its mechanisms to produce PPEs, and have even started to stitch hospital scrubs, gowns, stretcher sheets, and even non-medical face masks.

As per Johns Hopkins University tally, while the global coronavirus infections have now surpassed 16 million and the disease has caused over 645,100 deaths, the Nigerian company made the shift in its production to match the need of the hour. However, in a bid to make the entire change, Tiffany Amber had to set aside at least 90,000 yards of fabric, 300,000 yards of elastic, and almost a million yards of thread. While talking to CNN, Coker informed that the preparations were made just before the African country announced border closures that led to a spike in prices amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.

Opportunity to keep the business open

As of mid-July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recorded over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in Nigeria having the second-most highest numbers on the continent after South Africa. Amid such challenging times when the consumer spending was drastically plunging, Coker said that she saw the manufacture of medical apparel as an ‘opportunity’ for her businesses to remain open. The Tiffany Amber founder said that their expertise in agreement production helped them to facilitate the shift and ‘bridge the gap’ in the supply of equipment to combat the global health crisis.

Companies across the globe have put together their resources to match the soaring demand of PPEs. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed sub-Saharan Africa into reportedly its first recession in 25 years. It has also severely impacted the largest revenue drivers in the continent including energy, agriculture, and manufacturing. Globally, the luxury market is expected to shrink by at least 35 per cent in 2020 due to the health crisis that has caused the fall in consumer spending and mainly joblessness.

