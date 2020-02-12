Nissan Files $90m Lawsuit Against Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Japanese carmaker Nissan on February 12 filed a lawsuit against ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn to take back approximately $90 million used by the accused in fraudulent practices. According to reports, the Japanese giant's decision comes after Ghosn was ousted from the company in what was called years of misconduct and activities of fraud.

According to reports, Nissan said that the cost had been calculated based on the cost to the firm of the former chairman's fraudulent practices. According to reports, the company accused him of using the residential property on foreign lands without paying any rent, personal use of corporate jets, payments to his personal lawyer living in Lebanon etc.

According to reports, the amount mentioned in the lawsuit is likely to increase and the carmaker will be suing Ghosn for making defamatory remarks in a public address in Lebanon. The former chairman was subject to a trial in Japan in relation to numerous crimes he committed, including under-showing his compensation to around $85 million. According to reports, Ghosn spent a period of 100 days in Japan after his arrest in 2018 but escaped to Lebanon after being let out on bail in Tokyo.

Ghosn's escape was regrettable

In a statement on December 7, Nissan Motor Corporation said that the actions of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Tokyo to Lebanon was regrettable and undermined the Japanese judicial system. Nissan's statement said that the company will completely cooperate with the authorities, adding that Ghosn's escape will not influence its policy of holding him accountable for financial misconduct.

After former Nissan chairman jumped the bail and fled to Lebanon, reports claim that the fugitive used bullet train and a private jet to escape from Japan. A Japanese news channel reported that Ghosn boarded a bullet train from Tokyo's Shinagawa station on December 29 and got off at a station in western Osaka. The 65-year-old executive took a taxi to a hotel near Kansai airport and availed a private jet to Istanbul. It is believed that the business tycoon switched planes and travelled to Beirut.

