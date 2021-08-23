'No New Govt Until US Soldiers Leave Afghanistan': Taliban As Biden Mulls Delaying Pullout

Shortly after US President Joe Biden hinted that the August 31 deadline for its forces to leave Afghanistan may be extended, the Taliban has announced that no new government will be formed until the last US soldier leaves Afghanistan.

The Taliban had said that it will not accept an extension of the August 31 deadline for Western forces to leave the country. The extremist group has warned the Biden administration of ‘consequences’ in case the US delays the withdrawal of its troops.

Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Monday, August 23, issued a warning to the US and UK and said that the parties could not extend their stay in Afghanistan. Stressing on the urgency to retrieve their military troop, Shaheen said that any other intention would provoke a reaction from Kabul.

"It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” Suhail Shaheen said.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News in Doha, Shaheen said: “If the US or the UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.”

US to delay pullout?

The comments came after the Biden administration hinted at an extention to stay in Afghanistan to evacuate US citizens and allies along with the troops, owing to global pressure.

"Discussions are going on among us and the military about extending (Aug 31 evacuation deadline), our hope is, we don't have to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect on how far along we're in the process," said US President Joe Biden said during an address from White House.

Amid criticism surrounding his 'chaotic' withdrawal plan from Afghanistan which has witnessed a takeover by the Taliban, Biden, has defended his decision and said that while the decision to withdraw was hard, it was the right one for America. Stating that the US could not anticipate the rapid fall of the government, he said there is 'never a good time to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.'