NORAD Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Entering Alaskan ADIZ For Second Time In Two Weeks

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) fighter jets F-22s intercepted Russian aircraft for the second time in two weeks. NORAD fighter jets intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in late hours of June 24. According to reports, the two Russian aircraft came within 50 miles of Unimak island along the Aleutian island chain and spent four hours before leaving the ADIZ. NORAD in a statement issued on June 25 said that IL-38s remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter the United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

"For the fifth time this month, NORAD has demonstrated our readiness and ability to defend the homeland by intercepting Russian military aircraft entering our Air Defense Identification Zone. The mission assurance measures we are taking to protect our people ensure we are meeting the challenges and operating through the COVID-19 environment to defend our nations, just as NORAD forces have for more than 60 years," General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander said in a statement issued on NORAD's official website.

Earlier intercept

On June 16, NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, intercepted two Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. According to NORAD statement, the Russian military aircraft came within 32 nautical miles of Alaskan shores, however, it remained in international airspace, and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace. The Russian aircraft consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and was supported by an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

"For the eighth time this year, Russian military aircraft have penetrated our Canadian or Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zones and each and every time NORAD forces were ready to meet this challenge. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, NORAD constantly monitors the northern approaches to our nations and our operations make it clear that we will conduct homeland defense efforts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year," General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD Commander said on June 17.

(Image Credit: NORAD)