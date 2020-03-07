North Korea Accuses European Countries Of 'illogical Thinking' Over Missile Firings

The North Korean Foreign Ministry recently accused European nations of 'illogical thinking' as they called a closed-door UN Security Council meeting to condemn missile launches. While speaking to a North Korea's local media outlet foreign ministry spokesperson said that the illogical thinking and sophism of these countries are just gradually bearing a close resemblance to the United States. The spokesperson further described the European action as 'reckless behaviour instigated by the US'.

The European countries including Britain, Germany, France, Estonia, and Belgium reportedly raised North Korea's latest missile firings at the UN Security Council. They called them a provocative action that violated UN resolutions. The European countries' concern came after North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea.

North Koreas resumed weapons demonstrations after months-long hiatus. The launches also came after North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas. Kim Yo-Jong, sister of Kim and a senior government official even defended the missile launches as military drills. She further reportedly also said that the missile launches were not meant to threaten anyone.

Warnings against missile tests

North Korea has been sanctioned by the UN since 2006 and has been intensified by the 15-membered UNSC over the years in order to halt the funding of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. However, the UN monitors have noted that the sanctions have still not been successful. Nonetheless, these sanctions have also caused an escalation of tensions between North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump.

On December 11, US Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, while speaking at the Security Council, warned North Korea against further missile and nuclear tests. She had raised concerns about North’s indication of intercontinental ballistic missile tests which will bring the US in its range. Craft said that the US has sought to engage in “robust diplomacy with the DPRK”, but the signs were deeply troubling.

“Let me be clear, we have not asked North Korea to do everything, before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone,” remarked the Ambassador after the Council meeting. Craft suggested North Korea avoid provocations and engage in dialogue. “Peace is a better way, and peace can only be achieved by doing this together,” she said.

