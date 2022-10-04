North Korea Backs Russia's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions; 'US Playing Gangster Role'

North Korea has again attested its support to Russia's "unlawful" attempt to annex Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions from the already ravaged nation. According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday, wherein it backed the Russian annexation process and suggested the United States refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other nations. It accused the United States of applying "gangster-like double standards".

The critical remarks from the North came days after United Nations Security Council condemned the annexation and the Western leaders asked other countries to refrain from legitimising Moscow's call. In fact, the West called the Russia-backed referendums a "sham" and appealed to its allies to enunciate the same. Reacting to the West call, the director-general of international organisations at Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry, Jo Chol Su, said the voting in the four regions was organised legitimately and was "totally in accordance with the United Nations charter."

"To maintain the unchallenged 'unipolar world', the U.S. interferes in the internal affairs of independent countries and infringes upon their legal rights by abusing the UNSC," said Jo.

"The US unleashed wars of aggression against sovereign states including former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Iraq, but the US has not been called into question by the UNSC," he added.

North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds Putin for 'success' in Ukraine War

It is worth mentioning North Korea is one of the closest allies and has been supporting every step of President Vladimir Putin including the ongoing war against Ukraine. Applauding the "special military operation" initiated by Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a special said on Russia's national day. "Russian people have achieved great successes in accomplishing their goal," he said.

Kim Jong-un also defended all the "possible reasons" that have the potential to justify the "ruthless war" against Ukrainians. The message said that the Korean people extend full support and encouragement to the people of Moscow. "It is the steadfast stand of the DPRK government to value the DPRK-Russia relations with a long history and tradition of friendship and good neighbourhood and comprehensively expand and develop them in keeping with the requirement of the new times and the desire of the peoples of the two countries," read the message.

Image: AP