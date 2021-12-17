North Korea Bans Laughing, Leisure & Alcohol To Mark Death Anniversary Of Kim Jong-il

To mark the 10th death anniversary of Kim Jong-il, North Korea has barred citizens from showing any signs of happiness for the coming 11 days. Beginning from December 17, citizens have been ordered not to engage in alcohol consumption, laughing or workout to commemorate the late leader's death. Particularly on Friday, North Koreans have also been directed not to venture for grocery shopping, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Speaking to the US-run outlet under conditions of anonymity, a resident from North Korea northeastern border city of Sinuiju told RFA that during the national mourning period citizens "must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities." Additionally, North Korean authorities have also tasked a special squad of police officers to ensure citizens comply with the somber rules sufficiently. The stringent rules come as North Korea will observe 10 days of national mourning for the passing away of Kim Jong-il.

Being too sad is frowned upon

Meanwhile, expressing extreme emotions of sadness is also frowned upon. "Even if your members die during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry loudly, and the funeral can only be held after all the government events are over," RFA source told the outlet. Talking about the consequences of not abiding by the said rules, RFA source added, "In the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals."

"They were taken away and never seen again," RFA source told the outlet.

Additionally, citizens will not be allowed to celebrate birthdays or funeral rites in case they coincide with the national mourning period. Another anonymous source also informed RFA that the special squad has remained active from the beginning of the month to ensure an appropriate mood for the actual mourning period. "From the first day of December, they will have a special duty to crack down on those who harm the mood of collective mourning. “It’s a month-long special duty for the police. I heard that law enforcement officials cannot sleep at all," a resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae told RFA.

Kim Jong-il's death anniversary

Known to be the 'Eternal Leader Generalissimo,' Kim Jong-il was one of the founding fathers of North Korea. His rule is said to be one of the darkest periods in the country's history, during which millions died in the 1994-1998 famine. The period is now referred to by North Koreans as the "Arduous March", Kim Jong-il was firstly succeeded by Kim Jong-Sung, the elder brother of Kim Jong-un. However, the elder Kim died in 1994, which led Kim Jong-il to rule the country until his death, who was then succeeded by current leader Kim Jong-un.

Amidst the forceful mourning period, the North Korean government is instrumental in tapping elderly military veterans to mark the death anniversary of the late "Dear Leader." South Hamgyong province is planning several events to commemorate the achievements and contributions of Kim Jong-il to the country. The elaborate events will include a photography exhibition, remembrance concerns and a display of Kimjongilia- a flower named after the late leader.

(Image: AP)