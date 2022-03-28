North Korea: Days After ICBM Launch, Kim Jong Un Pledges To Develop More Powerful Weapons

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, pledged on March 28, to create more stronger weapons, only days after the country's first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch in more than four years. North Korea may launch more missiles or even test a nuclear device in the near future, according to the statement. Experts claim that North Korea seeks to modernise its arsenal and put pressure on the US' Joe Biden administration while nuclear dialogue remains stuck.

North Korea conducted its 12th round of weapons tests this year on Thursday, launching the Hwasong-17, a newly built long-range missile capable of reaching anyplace on the US mainland, according to analysts. According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim underlined his resolve to strengthen the country's offensive capability to deal with threats during a picture session with scientists and others engaged in the Hwasong-17 test.

"Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying.

According to KCNA, Kim stated that North Korea will create more "strong strike methods" and voiced his belief and expectation that his country will work harder to perfect its nuclear deterrence. The Hwasong-17 reached a maximum height of 6,248 kilometres (3,880 miles) and flew 1,090 kilometres (680 miles) in a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to North Korea.

If ICBM is launched on regular trajectory, it may reach anywhere on the US mainland

According to experts, if the missile is launched on a regular trajectory, which is flatter than the steep test angle, it may travel as far as 15,000 kilometres (9,320 miles), which would allow it to reach anywhere on the US mainland and beyond. The Hwasong-17, which is estimated to be around 25 metres (82 ft) long, is the North Korea's longest-range weapon and the world's largest road-mobile ballistic missile system, according to analysts.

Given that the North already has single-warhead ICBMs capable of hitting most of the US, the missile's size suggests it will be able to carry multiple nuclear warheads. Since 2019, US-led diplomacy aimed at persuading North Korea to denuclearise in exchange for economic and political rewards has mostly stagnated. The Biden administration has asked North Korea to resume negotiations without preconditions, but Pyongyang has replied by demanding that Washington end its antagonism first, and has made steps to increase his arsenal of missiles.

According to some experts, Kim could launch another ICBM, a satellite-carrying rocket, or a nuclear device test shortly as he seeks to polish his weapons programme, increase pressure on the US, and gain greater internal legitimacy. The launch of the Hwasong-17 was the North's most serious weapons test since a previously produced ICBM was conducted in November 2017.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP