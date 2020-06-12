North Korea Denounces US On Second Anniversary Of Historic Singapore Summit

Pyongyang sent a stinging message to Washington after two years of Singapore Summit attended by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump on June 12, 2018. According to the state-run KCNA, North’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Son Gwon said that the US professes to be an advocate for improved relations but is hell-bent on exacerbating the situation.

Ri hit out at the US for its military support for South Korea and blamed the Trump administration for worsening situation in the Korean peninsula. The minister reportedly said that the US has introduced a large number of stealth fighters and reconnaissance drones to help South Korean army take an offensive posture, with authorities burdened with the payment of an “astronomical amount” of money.

“As a result, the Korean peninsula has now turned into the world’s most dangerous hotspot haunted uninterruptedly by the ghost of nuclear war, streaming completely against a durable and lasting peace which has been committed to by both sides,” KCNA quoted Ri as saying.

Read: North Korea Says US Remarks On Inter-Korean Affairs Could Impact Presidential Polls

'Anachronistic practices'

The minister claimed that North Korea took initiative by suspending nuclear test and launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to build confidence between Pyongyang and Washington. Ri said that North Korea, however, is still on the US list of “preemptive nuclear strike” targets, adding that all kinds of nuclear strike tools held by the US are aimed directly at North Korea.

“The US administration, through the two years of totally unjust and anachronistic practices, laid bare openly that its much-claimed ‘improvement of relations’ between the DPRK and U.S. means nothing but a regime change,” added Ri.

Earlier on June 11, North Korea warned the United States against commenting on inter-Korean affairs and said that it is in Washington’s interest if it wants to smoothly conduct the presidential elections. US State Department had expressed its disappointment over North Korea’s decision to suspend communication lines with South and had urged for diplomacy and cooperation.

Read: UN Expert Sounds Alarm On North Korea, Says 'some Starving, Many Eating Twice A Day'