North Korea Says No Need Of Talks With US Ahead Of Envoy's Visit To South Korea

A North Korean diplomat on July 4 said that his country does not feel the need to have talks with the United States. The remark by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui came ahead of US envoy's visit to South Korea. Choe Son Hui said that North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States because negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington will not work and the latter will use it as a political tool. Son Hui further said that there will be no change in North Korea's policy.

"We do not feel any need to sit face to face with the U.S., as it does not consider the DPRK-U.S. dialogue as nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis," Son Hui was quoted as saying by KCNA, North Korea's state-run news agency. The United States wants North Korea to denuclearize themselves, while the Pyongyang wants Washington to lift all the sanctions imposed on DPRK in the fast few years.

US envoy's visit

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is scheduled to visit South Korea next week, reportedly to restart stalled diplomatic talks with North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on July 1 said that his US counterpart Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader should meet again before the upcoming elections in the United States, which is scheduled for November this year. Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump had met for the first time at a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

