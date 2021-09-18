North Korea Expanding Nuclear Plant Used To Enrich Uranium: Reports

Two reports, citing satellite images, unveiled that North Korea is expanding a nuclear plant used to enrich uranium. The images indicate that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is easing self-imposed restrictions on his nuclear activities which were set after talks with the United States in 2018 and 2019.

As per reports released on the Arms Control Wonk and 38 North websites on Thursday, the size of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility has been increased and apparatus, as well as equipment that monitors its interior temperature, has been uninstalled.

Kim Jong Un had taken self-imposed measures aimed at making improvements in political relationships with former US President Donald Trump. The measures were taken after Kim met Trump in June 2018 and February 2019. The limitations were taken to tone down production at the highly observed Yongbyon site. Following Trump's rejection of Kim's offer to destroy Yongbyon, the North Korean leader restarted operations in the complex.

Jeffrey Lewis of the Arms Control Wonk website claimed the alterations in the plant suggest that North Korea intends to increase the output of its nuclear weapons by up to 25%. These modifications came into being following an announcement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stating that North Korea has begun plutonium manufacturing at its Yongbyon uranium enrichment complex for the very first time in three years.

The Yongbyon nuclear complex, previously North Korea's primary supplier of missile material, is an outmoded facility about 100 kilometres that are 60 miles, north of Pyongyang that has functioned as the centrepiece of the country's nuclear ambitions.

North Korea in violation of UN resolutions: US

On September 15, the US criticised North Korea's ballistic missile launches off its east coast and even urged Pyongyang to engage in constructive discussions with Washington. According to Xinhua, on Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told media that the US "condemns" North Korea's ballistic missile launch. He also stated that Pyongyang's activities are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and present a danger to the country's neighbours as well as other members of the global community.

Meanwhile, Price stated that the US is committed to taking part in a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang aimed at nuclear disarmament of the Korean peninsula. He maintained that Washington has given extremely clear messages to North Korea and has expressed its desire to engage in discussions. Price also underlined the US's unbreakable support to its regional allies.

