North Korea Planning ‘world’s Most Powerful’ Nuclear Force, Says Kim Jong-un

President of North Korea, Kim Jong-un has planned to build 'the world's most powerful nuclear force,' reported state news agency KCNA on November 27. Further, Kim shared with the agency that the 'ultimate goal' of North Korea’s nuclear program was to possess an absolute force, unprecedented in the century. It is also noted that Kim has been promoting dozens of military officials to achieve his 'ultimate goal'.

Kim Jong-un's plans for 'nuclear force'

Amid North Korea's continuous 'test-firing of a new kind' of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Kim Jong-un shared his plans to have North Korea the world’s most powerful nuclear force, with the local media agency. According to the KCNA agency, Hwaseong-17 is a huge rocket that is (theoretically) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the United States mainland. He also commended the officials who worked on the new missile, while talking about it.

Further, he commented that the missile is “the world’s strongest strategic weapon,” and, “a wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles.”

Currently, the new ICBM is in the development phase and the North Korean dictator said that he has demonstrated to the world 'the confident, ever-victorious future of our state advancing toward the goal of building the world’s strongest army'.

Scientists from North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science sent a letter to Kim which said that the test-firing has marked a 'great historic victory' for the country and has demonstrated North Korea’s sovereignty. The order which was released on November 27 read, “Our great unremitting cause of building the nuclear force for reliably protecting the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people through all ages is the greatest and most important revolutionary cause,” reported The Hill.

North Korea has been warned by the officials of both the US and South Korea during the test series that took place on November 3, whereas, India has also denounced the missile tests conducted recently. In a recent photoshoot with the missile makers, Kim Jong-un appeared with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, in her second-ever public appearance, which has fueled speculation that she is being groomed as Kim’s successor.