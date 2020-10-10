'North Korea Recorded No Cases Of COVID-19', Claims Kim Jong Un At Military Parade

While addressing the audience at a military parade on October 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that he as grateful because “not a single person” in the nation had contracted COVID-19 that has rocked the world since the beginning of 2020 after originating in China. While Pyongyang shut its borders as early as January and cases constantly emerged at its surrounding nations, North Korea had only revealed limited information about the disease spread in the nation. However, now Kim has confirmed that the nation recorded no cases of infection.

Meanwhile, in the same address, the North Korean leader also talked about the nation’s nuclear strength. Kim warned on October 10 that he would “fully mobilize” all of its nuclear force in retaliation to threats. At the military parade, North Korea unveiled reportedly new intercontinental ballistic missile along with other additions to its weapons arsenal. However, he refrained from making any direct threats to either the United States or any other nation.

But “if any force harms the safety of our nation, we will fully mobilize the strongest offensive might in a pre-emptive manner to punish them,” he said.

North Korea touts its own preventive measures of COVID-19

Before Kim’s strong comments on October, the North Korean media was seen avoiding to make such stringent remarks and instead laid emphasis on the measures taken to control the spread. Just earlier this month at the United Nations (UN), North Korea’s ambassador to the UN Kim Song urged the governments to “display effective leadership” and called its own measures as “preemptive, timely and strong,” an even ensured that the threat “under safe and stable control."

"(The) anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control,” the ambassador said. "A series of state measures are now being taken to block the virus inflow into the country, and all people adhere strictly to anti-epidemic regulations while maintaining the highest alert,” he said.

Inputs/Image: AP