North Korea Tests Second Underwater Drone 'Haeil-2' In Show Of Military Power To US, Seoul

In yet another show of power against the United States and South Korea, North Korea carried out an underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2" test between April 4 and April 7, reported state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday. The underwater nuclear attack drone "Haeil-2" test was carried out in Kajin Port, Kumya Country, South Hamgyong Province on April 4, per the Korean media agency.

In the test that concluded on April 7, North Korea's drone covered an underwater distance of 1000 km (621.37 miles) in 71 hours and 6 minutes. "A national defence science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of an underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7," the Korean Central News Agency said.

"The system will serve as an advantageous and prospective military potential of the armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which is essential for containing all evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats, and defending the country," reported KCNA.

It is significant to note that North Korea has increased its military activities in recent weeks to demonstrate its military power against neighbouring South Korea and America. The US and South Korean forces held their biggest war games in five years on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

In March, North Korea conducted another underwater nuclear attack drone, claimed Pyongyang, adding that the attack was able to unleash a "radioactive tsunami". The drone was called the "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil". If reports are to be believed, the North Korean government took this action to warn the US against its improving ties with South Korea. The test that was conducted between March 21 to March 23, will help North Korea's military gain an upper edge to face all evolving militray actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country.

Image: AP