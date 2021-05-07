North Korea Warns Citizens Over Leaflets From South, Says They Could Carry Coronavirus

North Korea has warned its citizens against propaganda leaflets from the South against Pyongyang sent via balloon over the divisive border and said that it could carry coronavirus. The state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper in North Korea urged people to stay away from the leaflets, as per news agency Yonhap report. The warning that is floating in the secretive state reportedly says, “Even when we come across a strange object flying in the wind, we must consider them as a possible route of transmission of the malicious virus rather than a natural phenomenon.” It further advised people to “think and move” according to COVID-19 protocols.

The warning for North Korea came just a day after police in Seoul raided the office of an activist who said that he used balloons to float hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets towards North Korea violating the contentious new law. A well-known North Korean defector, Park Sang-hak is the first person to be investigated since the legislation took effect in March.

The new South Korean law allows punishment for anti-Pyongyang leafleting with up to three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won ($27,040). The law has prompted South Koreans to criticise Seoul authorities, According to critics, South Korea has attempted to mend ties with North Korea costing people their freedom of expression.

What did balloons carry?

While Park admitted last week that he launched 500,000 propaganda leaflets by balloon into North Korea, Seoul Metropolitan police said the raid on the Seoul office of the activist was related to his announcement on April 30 regarding the leaflets. As per reports, balloons launched by Park carried 5,000 US $1 bills and 500 booklets about South Korea’s economic development along with 500,000 leaflets. However, the authorities denied revealing more details of the investigation.

Dismissing the fears regarding punishments allowed in the law, Park told the reporters that he would keep launching balloons despite the new legislation. He said, “Even if we get three years in prison or even 30 years in prison ... we’ll continue to send anti-North leaflets to let our ragged, starving compatriots in North Korea know the truth.”

Image credits: AP