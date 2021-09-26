North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Sister Hints At Inter-Korean Summit On Two Conditions

On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, stated that an inter-Korean summit might be addressed if mutual respect is established. She believes that a seamless understanding between North Korea and South Korea can only be achieved if impartiality and mutual respect are maintained, according to NHK World.

Jong also mentioned the idea of re-establishing the North-South joint liaison office, a proclamation to formally end the Korean War, and a North-South summit, stating that constructive dialogue can lead to significant and beneficial solutions. She emphasised her displeasure with South Korea and the United States, claiming that North Korea's measures of self-defence in response to military threats on the Korean Peninsula are condemned as provocations while US' measures are glorified as a deterrent, according to NHK World.

Meanwhile, earlier in September, North and South Korea conducted ballistic missile tests within a gap of few hours. The show of the military might escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which are already high due to stalled discussions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

After being launched inland, the North Korean missiles sailed 800 kilometres towards the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military. It must be mentioned here that North Korea, a self-declared nuclear power, is prohibited from testing ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. However, negotiations to end the country's missile development have halted since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's failed meeting with former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019, reported NHK World.

South Korean President calls for ceasefire declaration

Kim said earlier this year that his country would continue to develop new nuclear weapons, including new intercontinental ballistic missiles. While speaking to the 76th United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his calls for a ceasefire declaration.

Moon Jae-in claimed that this measure might help in achieving denuclearisation and peace on the Korean Peninsula. However, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song slammed the South Korean Prime Minister's call, calling it "premature" unless they do not change US policies, according to CNN. Song said that the US conducts military exercises in South Korea on a regular basis. He also went on to add that US-led economic sanctions against North Korea demonstrated their animosity against the country.

(Image: AP)