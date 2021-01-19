North Korean Parliament Approves Kim Jong Un's New Development Plan: Reports

North Korean parliament has passed a decision to support Kim Jong Un's push to boost nuclear deterrent and establish plans to salvage the country's dismal economy. On Monday, January 18, Korean Central News Agency reported that the members of the Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously supported the development plans for the next five years. These plans were revealed during the Workers’ Party congress that ended last week.

'Serious Mistakes'

According to the reports by AP, North Korean premier Kim Tok Hun, during his speech, said that “serious mistakes” were observed while the Cabinet implemented the previous five-year development plan. Also, various reports and images from state media suggested Kim Jong Un did not attend the assembly. The state media also did not mention the reshuffling of the State Affairs Commission, which is the government’s highest decision-making body and is led by Kim.

Kim called for accelerated national efforts to build a military arsenal during the party congress, as per reports. He also announced a long wish-list of new sophisticated assets. This included longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and tactical nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, North Korea showcased some of its most advanced strategic assets during a parade. As per analysts, Kim is trying to assert pressure on the new incoming US administration of Joe Biden. Also, the North Korean leader used Congress to announce new national development plans for the next five years to salvage the broken economy.

Few analysts say that the sanctions, along with the pandemic and natural disasters that had a major impact on crops last year are setting conditions for an economic storm. This might destabilize the markets and lead to panic and unrest among the public.

(Image Credits: AP)