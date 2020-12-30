North Korean War Refugee, Who Fled 70 Years Ago, Visits Childhood Home Through VR

Owing to the groundbreaking technology of virtual reality, a woman who had fled to South Korea 70 years ago was able to relive her memories from the North when she was only 13-year-old. Hyun Mi, now 83, left Pyongyang along with her parents and five siblings to escape the fighting erupted in the Korean Peninsula expecting to return in a week which lasted for decades. It was only because of the Virtual reality technology, that Hyun was able to visit her childhood home or its version for the first time.

Hyun Mi

Credit: Ministry of Unification

Since real-life family unions between the South and North reportedly seems a far-fetched dream, as per reports, the South Korean government is hoping that the new virtual reality project will provide some comfort to all the ageing North Korean refugees unable to return to their homes. Hyun was among thousands of people who fled North Korea during the Korean War in the 1950s across the border into China, Russia and South Korea.

However, while talking to the media outlet, Hyun also said that several North Korean women had stayed behind to guard their houses while men and children fled amid fears of being killed by the Chinese. The harsh history of the Korean peninsula that ended with an armistice in 1953 and a divided North and South, motivated South Korea’s Ministry of Unification and Red Cross to create a project to connect the refugees to their hometowns.

‘Made it to North Korea’

As per CNN report, while 3D designer Moun Jong-sik expressed nervousness about the “daunting” process of recreating Hyun’s memories, the 83-year-old exclaimed “I made it to North Korea” as soon as she put on the virtual reality (VR) headset and couldn’t stop crying. The Red Cross worked with Ahn Hyo-jin, the chief executive of a VR company Tekton Space to create the experiences of North Korea from 70 years ago.

"There are many displaced people in Korea and all of them are longing to visit their hometown but cannot due to the circumstances," Ahn was quoted by the media outlet.

Hyun is an eminent singer in South Korea who released hit songs back in the 9160s including the ones about being separated from loved ones. She is also the first North Korean refugee who took a virtual tour of her homeland with the VR technology.

3D artist's sketch of Pyongyang

Credit: Courtesy Ministry of Unification

Market in Pyongyang, North Korea

Credit: Courtesy Ministry of Unification

