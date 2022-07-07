North Korea's Hackers Targeting Multiple Health Organisations With Ransomware, Warns US

Quick links:
Image: AP/Pixabay
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other investigation agencies have warned that the North Korean government-backed hackers could increase the cyberattacks like last year and added the health service providers to upgrade their security to avert such a situation. According to the intelligence agencies, the Korean hackers targetted a number of health service providers, resulting in the disruption in their operations. In some cases, it said the operations were affected for quite a long time. In an updated advisory released on Wednesday, the FBI, Department of Treasury and US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), appealed to the hospitals to upgrade their system security in order to avert any possible attacks by North Korean hackers.
Explaining last year's incident, the intelligence agencies claimed that North Korea used ransomware to encrypt computer systems hosting electronic health records and diagnostics and imaging services which resulted in disruption in hospital operations. In a statement released on July 6, it said the FBI, CISA, and Treasury highly discourage paying ransoms as doing so does not guarantee files and records will be recovered and may pose sanctions risks.
"Specifically, the updated advisory encourages U.S. entities to adopt and improve cybersecurity practices and report ransomware attacks to, and fully cooperate with, law enforcement. The updated advisory states that when affected parties take these proactive steps, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) would be more likely to resolve apparent sanctions violations involving ransomware attacks with a non-public enforcement response," it added.