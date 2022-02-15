The President of North Macedonia walked an 11-year-old girl with Down's syndrome to school. Stevo Pendraovski visited the family of Embla Ademi from Gostivar after he heard that she was being bullied, Sky News reported. Pendraovski has shared the video of his meeting with the 11-year-old girl on Instagram.

In the video posted on the photosharing site, North Macedonia President Stevo Pendraovski held Embla Ademi's hand as they walked to her school in Gostivar. He also talked to her parents about the challenges faced by them and Embla Ademi on daily basis. He encouraged the parents in the fight for the protection of the rights of children with atypical development and even welcomed the quick response of the ombudsman as well as the Commission for the Protection against Discrimination's decision to launch an investigation into Embla's case, as per the release. The President called the behaviour of the people who in any way endanger the rights of children "unacceptable," especially the children with atypical development. Watch the video here:

North Macedonia President Stevo Pendraovski stressed that the children should not only have the rights they deserve but they must also feel equal and welcome in the school, the President's office said in a statement. Pendarovski in the statement said, "We are all equal in this society. "I came to give my support and to raise awareness that inclusion is a basic principle." Furthermore, he called it an "obligation" as a state and individuals and insisted that the key element in the "common mission is empathy." Stevo Pendraovski explained it will not only help children like Embla, but it will “also help us learn from them how to sincerely rejoice, share and be in solidarity.” He even called for inclusiveness as an aspiration and added, "prejudices in that context are the main obstacle to building an equal and just society for all."

Image: Instagram/@StevoPendarovski