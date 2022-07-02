Norwegian Cruise Ship Hit Iceberg In Alaska, Passengers Call It Titanic 2.0' | Watch

Cancelling its nine-night trip to Alaska, a Norwegian cruiser docked in Seattle port after it crashed into an iceberg on June 23. The cruise ship was transitioning across Hubbard Glacier in Alaska when it hit a growler, the passenger liner told ABC News. Nobody onboard sustained injuries and all the patrons and crew made it safely to the port where the ship docked for repairs.

On hitting a growler, the Norwegian Sun was immediately re-routed to Juneau, where it underwent inspection. The ship was cleared by the US Coast Guard and local maritime authorities to return to Seattle at "reduced speed," a spokesperson of the liner told Associated Press, and embarked on its journey, reaching Seattle port on June 28. Future voyages for the ship were cancelled in the meantime.

Watch: Norwegian Sun hits iceberg en route to Alaska

The video taken from the deck shows that the bow of the ship crashed into the chunk of ice peering above the water surface. As per an ABC News report, the Norwegian Sun hit a growler, which, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, is a mass of ice with only 3.3 feet showing above the water and about 6.6 feet remaining hidden below the surface. Check out the video of the Norwegian Sun hitting the large mass of ice, which witnesses compared to the plot of the Oscar-winning Hollywood movie Titanic.

Cruise ship (NORWEGIAN SUN) hits a minor iceberg in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/sEoetEsrhi — Damn, that's interesting! (@wowinteresting8) June 29, 2022

Passengers aboard Norwegian Sun felt a jolt when the ship rammed hard against the iceberg. The impact caused some to fall, said a member of the Nevada family to ABC News, adding that the resonated sound was something like a "door being slammed." Another passenger, Benjamin Talbot, who was on the deck at the time when the incident happened, asked his brother to grab his mobile phone to record the uncanny real-life experience of hitting an iceberg. "Then all of a sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I'm like, 'Well, what's going on?' And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I saw was this iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, Oh my God, we hit an iceberg," Talbot told ABC News.

Speaking to ABC, the liner's spokesperson said that the Norwegian Sun was "engulfed by sense fog," thus, limiting visibility and resulting in pummeling into the growler. Such "bergy bits" are common when passing through Alaskan waters, Stewart Chiron, cruise ship industry expert, told ABC. They are chunks that have broken off and floated away from melted glaciers.

(Image: AP)