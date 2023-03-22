Numerous Agreements Inked Between Russia & China As Xi Concludes Moscow Visit

During the latter’s three-day visit to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed over a dozen agreements aimed at expanding co-operation between their two countries. The agreements covered a range of fields, including trade, industry, science, and the military. In addition to these topics, the leaders also discussed the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

“This is an example of how world powers, who are permanent members of the UN Security Council and have a special responsibility for maintaining stability and security on the planet, should interact,” Putin said at the ceremonial dinner following the hours-long talks at the highest level in the Kremlin.

During a toast at the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted from the 'I Ching' or 'The Book of Changes', stating that the people of Russia and China share a "common soul" and possess the collective strength to overcome any challenge together.

In a press briefing following the talks, Putin stated that the relationship between China and Russia was currently at its highest point in history. He also emphasised that trade and economic co-operation were the primary focus of both governments.

Increased military co-operation

Putin characterised the relationship between Russia and China as distinct from the military-political alliances that emerged during the Cold War. He stated that their relationship is "superior to that form of interstate co-operation" and is not confrontational in nature.

As part of their increased co-operation, Moscow and Beijing have agreed to regularly conduct joint maritime and air patrols, along with joint military exercises. They also aim to develop military exchange and cooperation using all available bilateral mechanisms, and increase mutual trust between their armed forces.

After the first round of meetings on Monday, Xi emphasised that China's decision to foster relations with Russia is a strategic choice based on its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world. He explained that the two nations share a commitment to building a multipolar world, and this shared goal is a key factor in their deepening cooperation.

China’s Ukraine peace proposal

The Russian president has praised the peace roadmap presented by China last month, stating that many of its components can serve as a basis for a peaceful resolution when the West and Kyiv are prepared for it.

Putin once again claimed that representatives of the White House and the US State Department were opposed to any ceasefire in Ukraine, despite their previous statements that they would support Kyiv in its decisions. This contradicts their earlier stance and suggests that they are not currently willing to discuss peace in the region, said Putin.

“We’re always for peace and dialogue, and we firmly stand on the right side of history,” said Xi.

Economy & Trade enhancement

China's trade with Russia reached a record high in 2022, increasing by 30% despite efforts by the West to impose sanctions on Moscow. Bilateral trade between the two nations is expected to exceed $200 billion this year, with two-thirds of the trade denominated in yuan and rubles as both countries seek to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.

Putin has expressed support for the use of the Chinese yuan in trade settlements with other countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

During their meeting, Xi and Putin discussed various ways to enhance their countries' co-operation, reported RT. They talked about expanding the scale of trade, improving logistics and cross-border infrastructure, increasing agricultural co-operation to ensure food security for both nations, and enhancing co-operation in the exchange of energy, minerals, metals, and chemical products. Additionally, China and Russia committed to expanding collaboration in the fields of technology, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

“By joining our rich scientific potentials and production capabilities, Russia and China can become world leaders in the fields of information technology, network security, and artificial intelligence,” Putin told reporters.

Numerous signed agreements

On Monday, Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, and by Tuesday evening, the summit had resulted in the signing of 14 agreements, including statements, protocols, memoranda, and other forms of agreements.

In two joint statements issued during the summit, Russia and China vowed to “deepen relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction entering a new era”. They also agreed to establish a development plan by 2030 for critical areas of economic co-operation.

A protocol was signed between the ministries of science to strengthen co-operation in the field of "fundamental scientific research," while another protocol established a mechanism for future presidential meetings on a regular basis.

It was also announced that Russia and China would collaborate on producing joint television programming, as the Russian public broadcaster VGTRK and China Media Group signed a memorandum of co-operation. In addition, state news agencies Tass and Xinhua signed an agreement to exchange information.

In addition to the previous agreements, six more memoranda of understanding were signed between the governments of Russia and China, covering areas such as trade, forestry, agriculture, consumer protections, and infrastructure in Russia's Far East. Furthermore, Rosatom and the Chinese atomic energy agency signed an agreement to develop a long-term co-operation programme in the field of fast neutron reactors and the closing of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Before Xi Jinping's visit to Russia, he and Putin wrote opinion articles in their countries' main newspapers. Xi also extended an invitation for Putin to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation, which will be held in Beijing later this year.