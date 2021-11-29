Nursing Unions From 28 Nations Write To UN Seeking Action On COVID Vaccine Patents: Report

On Monday, Nursing unions across 28 countries filed a formal complaint with the United Nations over the European Union, the United Kingdom and a few other countries' refusals to temporarily waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that this has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people in developing countries. The complaint letter was sent to the UN on behalf of unions representing more than 2.5 million healthcare professionals across the world, reported The Guardian. The letter stated that the medical staff have witnessed astounding numbers of deaths and the immense suffering caused by "political inaction."

It claimed that some countries' refusal to compromise on vaccine intellectual property rights had resulted in a "vaccine apartheid" due to which wealthier countries had obtained at least 7 billion doses while lower-income countries had only about 300 million. The letter further stated that such distribution was not only "deeply unfair," but the widespread transmission of COVID in developing countries also increased the danger of new varieties emerging, such as Omicron. Meanwhile, South Africa and India have been urging the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive the global Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement to help enhance access to vaccines, reported the outlet.

US President Biden urges WTO members to suspend TRIPS agreement

Supporters argue that a temporary suspension of the TRIPS agreement for COVID vaccines would allow their production more broadly, hence enhancing worldwide distribution. Meanwhile, On November 26, US President Joe Biden urged WTO members to take this step after the new variant, Omicron, was first detected in South Africa. However, a number of countries have resisted doing so. The letter to the UN, which was coordinated by Global Nurses United, a healthcare umbrella organisation, highlighted the EU, UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Singapore as the "immediate threat to people's right to health."

The letter claimed that at least 115,000 medics and healthcare workers have died as a result of COVID-19, and while 40% of the world's population has been fully inoculated, the figure in Africa and the western Pacific is less than one in ten. The letter was addressed to Tlaleng Mofokeng, a South African doctor and health activist who serves as the United Nations' special rapporteur on physical and mental health. He also has the authority to initiate an investigation under the UN's human rights council, according to The Guardian.

Image: Unsplash/Representative