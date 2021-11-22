Old Photo Of Jeffery Epstein, Partner Maxwell Meeting Pope John Paul II Resurfaces Online

A photograph has recently surfaced on the internet showing late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged 'partner' Ghislaine Maxwell being blessed by the Pope. The photograph, which was first obtained by The Sun and later went viral on social media, depicts Epstein and his ex-partner having a private meeting with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican nearly two decades ago. The meeting is supposed to have taken place in 2003, and the pair is thought to have flown to Rome aboard Epstein's 'Lolita Express' jet, according to a report by The Sun.

According to the federal prosecutors in the US, it was the same jet that Epstein used to transport juvenile sex trafficking victims between his mansions in New York, New Mexico, Paris, the US Virgin Islands, and Palm Beach. "Pictures like this indicate just how powerful Epstein's contacts were and his capacity to unlock practically any door," a source was quoted as saying by outlet. In 2019, while awaiting trial for a number of sex trafficking offences, Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell, while 58-year-old Maxwell is set to go on trial in New York later this month.

Never before seen photo: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are blessed by Pope John Paul. 😈 pic.twitter.com/KXN49ONuAP — PatrioticBabe (@PatrioticBabe_) November 22, 2021

Maxwell accused of procuring young girls for Epstein

She is accused of 'procuring' young girls for Epstein as well as participating in the abuse herself. However, she has denied all charges levelled against her. The influential couple can be seen in the photo with their hands clenched together, while smiling and looking into at John Paul II. Meanwhile, the seated Pontiff, who was the second-longest-serving pope in modern history, can be seen lifting his arms to the couple. Notably, Paul II, the holy leader, was head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005, until his death.

Earlier this month, Maxwell alleged in an interview with Daily Mail that she was assaulted by prison guard officers and made to suffer a long list of terrible circumstances whilst she has been waiting for her sex trafficking trial in a Brooklyn prison. Maxwell also alleged that she was compelled to stop taking showers due to "creepy" guards staring at her. It should be mentioned here that if she is found guilty during the trial which will commence next week, she will face a punishment of up to 80 years in prison.

Image: Twitter/@PatrioticBabe