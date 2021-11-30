Omicron: Are Children More Vulnerable To The New COVID Variant?

Omicron, suspected to be a more lethal and transmissible variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, was discovered in South Africa earlier this month. On Friday, November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated Omicron as a “variant of concern”, triggering panic reactions from people across the world. The COVID variant with its 50 mutations also prompted over 40 countries to impose either partial or complete travel ban.

Can existing vaccines protect children from Omicron?

Speaking to NBC on Tuesday, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said that all the existing vaccines provide a “level of protection” against coronavirus variants. Last month, the US started an umbrella campaign to vaccinate elementary school children. Several other nations including China, Israel, Britain, South Africa, Cuba, Morocco have given a go-ahead to vaccinating children. Notably, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also approved a mild version of Pfizer/BioNTech dose for kids between 5-11 years of age.

Are children more vulnerable?

While research on the Omicron COVID variant’s effect on children is still ongoing, a report by Dayton Children’s Hospital, Ohio stated the younger generation is more vulnerable to infection. As per Dr Michael Klatte, who serves as the Chief of Infectious Disease at the Hospital, kids haven’t been given the chance to get immunised for a longer period as compared to others, which makes them more vulnerable. Speaking to NBC, he said that younger children “who have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated are at a significantly increased risk.

South Africa identifies Omicron

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in SARS-CoV-2 original genetic makeup, and eventually several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage, B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the country's pandemic situation. PM Modi directed officials to be proactive in view of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. Taking to Twitter, he also asked citizens to continue social distancing and wear masks.

(Image: Pixabay/AP )