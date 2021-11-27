Over 15 countries from around the world have announced a travel ban to and from South Africa in a bid to halt the spread of the Omicron COVID variant after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concerns over its rapid transmission capacity on Friday. With the US terminating flights from November 29, Brazil joined the international momentum this morning. The European Union (EU) nations on Friday also agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile, Canada has also decided to move ahead with "banning the entry of foreign nationals...that have travelled through South African countries in the last 14 days," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos informed during a press briefing on Friday, as per CNN. In the wake of the new 'Omicron' variant, India has also announced several additional measures to be imposed on passengers on arrival.

The subsequent travel bans come, after a special session conducted by the WHO team on the new variant of COVID-19, suggesting that 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection.

Omicron Covid Variant Travel Ban

India

In a bid to curb infection from the new COVID strain, India on Friday added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, and several European countries, including the UK would need to follow the additional measures on arrival in India, ANI reported citing MoFHW.

Subsequently, Switzerland has also joined hr ranks of countries that announced the suspension of flight services to and from South African nations, Sputnik reported. Countries like the Philippines, Spain, Austria, Morocco have also imposed travel restrictions from South African countries after reports of the "heavily mutated" and "very different" strain of the COVID virus emerged. As per BBC, 59 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana so far.

United States

UNited States President Biden, on Friday, officially signed the proclamation restricting travel from South Africa. The travel ban will take effect from 12 am (local time) on Monday. As per CNN, the proclamation stated that it will be applied to those who have been "physically present" in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The notice, however, exempts citizens, lawful permanent residents and non-citizens who are a spouse of residents. The order will remain effective until terminated by the President.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. The six African countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini - will be been moved to the red list on Friday, with air travel temporarily suspended to prevent the virus from spreading, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. The development comes as Variant B.1.1.t29 (B.1.1.529) was declared "the worst one we've seen so far" by an expert at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as per BBC.

Brazil

Brazil has decided to close its air border with six African nations in response to the 'Omicron' virus, CNN reported quoting president Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira. The decision was jointly agreed by the Monitor of Justice and Public Security, the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Infrastructure to "protect Brazilians." As per Nogueira's tweet, passengers arriving in Brazil from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe will be denied entry.

Canada

Following the ban on flights announced by Britain, UK and US, Canada went further and said that it was closing its border to all foreigners who have been to seven South African countries in the last 14days amid concerns over the new COVID variant around the world. Apart from the ban, a host of new testing and quarantine rules will apply to Canadians returning home from South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini in the last two weeks, National Post reported, citing Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos as said on Friday. As per the guidelines, a traveller must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Regardless of vaccination, on arrival, a traveller must use personal protective measures (like wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining physical distancing where possible), Canada mentioned in its travel advisory updated on November 26.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, on Friday, along with several the Middle East and North African nations are sending to ban flights from seven South African nations from Monday. According to the Saudi interior ministry authorities, visitors from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini would be denied direct entry to the Kingdom. However, as per a statement released by the press agency, travellers from the seven nations can enter Saudi if they have spent 14 days in another country and comply with Saudi Health Protocols, Emirati news agency WAM announced.

Bahrain, Jordan, Dubai, Morocco and Egypt have also announced similar bans on travellers coming from the seven South African nations.

EU nations

Apart from this, European Union nations Austria, Netherlands, France were among those who joined the UK on Friday to restrict flights from south Africa over fears of transmission of the new Coronavirus variant 'Omicron'. Malta, Italy, Switzerland have also restricted direct flights from southern Africa, with Germany planning to declare South Africa a "virus variant area," ANI reported.

Japan

Towards the East, Japan has tightened measures on international flights from the six nations - South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini. As per ANI, Tokyo has directed a mandatory 10-days quarantine for travellers arriving from the six countries beginning from midnight on November 27. Singapore and Malaysia have also followed Japan and announced flight bans to and from six southern African countries.

