Omicron: Israel Scraps Controversial Tech For 'cellular Monitoring' Of COVID Carriers

Israel on Thursday decided to scrap the emergency order which directed the country's security service to digitally trace confirmed carriers of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office informed. The decision to discontinue Shin Bet's tracking comes after the Cabinet approved the practice under an emergency measure on Tuesday. According to Haaretz, the PM's office informed that the practice will not be extended after its expiration on Thursday at midnight.

For the unversed, after reports of the new COVID variant Omicron emerged earlier on Sunday, the COVID cabinet authorised the military-level surveillance technology to locate the virus carriers and determine their primary contacts. As per the provisions set by the Cabinet, the cellphone geolocation was to be tracked by the Shin Bet, however, as per the new order on Friday, the cellular tracking will now be used after reactivating depending upon the infection rates. Shin Bet tracking is a technology developed for counter-terrorism and counter-espionage. As per the statement by PM's office, as quoted by Haaretz, the 'cellular monitoring' system "has contributed over the last week to the effort to break the chain of infection."

Speaking on the Israeli administration's revised decision, a government ombudsman told Associated Press that he was against implementing the technology calling it "ineffective." Following the announcement, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who was initially criticised over the emergency order, took to Twitter to express satisfaction on the scrapping of the use of the 'controversial' technology highlighting that he knew from the beginning that "the use of this tool would be limited and brief."

Omicron Variant detected in Israel

As of Thursday, Israel recorded three Omicron infection cases. One of the infected was tested positive for the strain after returning from Malawi. As per reports, the individual had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Two other infected persons were said to have returned from South Africa and the other from England, both having received three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs. Currently, Israel health authorities are tracking 30 COVID patients highly suspected to be carrying Omicron variant. Six out of the 30 have been completely vaccinated as per Israel rules and 19 of them had not set foot abroad.

The PM and Health Minister also decided to amp up measures for all people arriving in Israel. As per Haaretz, people refusing COVID PCR tests on arrival will be imposed with a fine of 2,500 shekel. The fine will also be generated automatically for those who do not get tested in their this or seventh day of quarantine (as required based on vaccination status.) Travellers to Israel are also required to undergo mandatory three-day quarantine on arrival- regardless of vaccination status, they will also have to undergo another PCR test after 72hours in the country. Travellers will be released only if they test negative in both cases.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/PIXABAY/Unsplash (representative)