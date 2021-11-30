Last Updated:

Omicron: Over 40 Nations Impose Travel Bans As World Scrambles To Tackle New COVID Variant

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, several nations have suspended flights from African nations, reimposing emergency measures.

COVID-19

Just when the world was beginning to approach normalcy after over a year of COVID pandemic, the new Omicron variant has toppled the ray of hope. More than 40 nations have swiftly moved to impose travel bans as different countries took different approaches to prevent the spread of the new COVID variant, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has said is a “highly-mutated” variant of SARS-CoV-2. 

South African scientists had alerted WHO regarding the new B.1.1.529 variant on 24 November and the UN health agency named it 'Omicorn' on November 26 and called it as a "variant of concern". A lot of nations are imposing restrictions, with governments changing their regulations at a moment's notice. African nations have come on the radar, with the rest of the world suspending flights or closing its borders to the selected 7 to 9 nations on the continent.

South Africa had even denounced the travel bans that countries imposed and said that it was being "punished" for detecting the Omicron strain. Even WHO called on nations to not "penalise" the country for detecting the new strain which drove a steep rise in COVID cases. It has to be noted that the Omicron strain has already been detected in over 10 countries. 

Here’s a list of countries that have imposed travel restrictions amid Omicorn spread

  1. India 
  2. The United States
  3. The UK
  4. Canada
  5. China
  6. France
  7. Germany
  8. Greece
  9. Japan
  10. Russia
  11. Belgium
  12. Singapore
  13. Bangladesh
  14. Sri Lanka
  15. Austria
  16. Saudi Arabia
  17. Netherlands
  18. Philippines
  19. Spain 
  20. Thailand
  21. Turkey
  22. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  23. Angola
  24. Argentina
  25. Australia
  26. Brazil
  27. Denmark
  28. Egypt
  29. Fiji
  30. Indonesia
  31. Ireland
  32. Israel
  33. Italy
  34. Kuwait
  35. Maldives
  36. Malta
  37. Pakistan
  38. Morocco
  39. New Zealand
  40. Oman
  41. Rwanda

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a 'new accord on pandemics' in the wake of the 'highly-mutated Omicron variant' of coronavirus. In the opening remarks to the special session of WHO's decision-making body - World Health Assembly (WHA), Tedros on Monday noted that the COVID pandemic has exposed and even exacerbated fundamental weaknesses in the global architecture for pandemic preparedness and response.

“The best way we can address them is with a legally binding agreement between nations; an accord forged from the recognition that we have no future but a common future,” he said.

