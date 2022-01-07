Omicron Scare: Japan PM To Invoke Quasi-emergency On Areas Hosting US Military Bases

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases driven by the new COVID variant - Omicron, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced to place three Japanese prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency. According to a report by Kyodo News, the recent outbreak was reported from the US military bases. The local media report said that the quasi-emergency declarations will be applicable for three prefectures including, Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima. Though the government will take a final decision on the dates, the media report believes Kishida would invoke quasi-emergency from January 9 to January 31.

Meanwhile, while announcing the plan, the Japanese Prime Minister said that the government will utilise the time in bolstering anti-Coronavirus measures. Kishida also said that his government will alter the timing of dining establishments. According to him, all these measures were taken after holding multiple meetings with health experts. He said the health professionals warn of the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. The Japanese PM asserted that the final decision about invoking the quasi-state of emergency will be announced later today after holding a final meeting with the health experts.

Notably, if declared, it will be the first quasi-state of emergency under Fumio Kishida, who became Prime Minister in October last year when Coronavirus curbs had been entirely ended across the country. According to the local media outlet, the country has seen a steep decline in the COVID cases as the vaccination status improved in recent months. However, it noted the Omicron variant has led to a rapid surge in the fresh cases. On January 6, Thursday, the daily count reached 4,000 - for the first time since September 18 last year.

Japan already closed its international border

Amid rising concerns of the new COVID-19 variant, the Japanese Prime Minister temporarily suspended the entry of all foreign visitors in December last year. "We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan. The measure will be effective from Tuesday," news agency AP quoted Kishida as saying. Meanwhile, Kishida, during the announcement, urged the people to adhere to basic COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining proper distance and washing of hands until further details of the new Omicron variant are known.

With inputs from AP

