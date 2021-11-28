Omicron Scare Rises As 2 SA Fliers Test COVID +ve In Bengaluru Amid Confirmed Cases In UK

Amid fears of the burgeoning Omicron COVID strain looming worldwide, two Indian nationals returning from South African tested positive for Coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport. The two infected persons were among the 584 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from 10 high-risk countries, Health authorities told the media, as per ANI. States have remained vigilant and amped up surveillance of international travellers to ensure quick detection of infection to curb the spread of what is dubbed as the "highly transmissible" strain of the COVID virus by WHO.

Karnataka | 584 pax had come to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations. Out of them, 2 who returned from South Africa (Indian nationals) tested positive for COVID on 11 & 20 Nov respectively. We sent it for sequencing & came to know that it's Delta variant: Bangalore Rural Dist DC — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

According to a circular released by the Karnataka Health ministry, all international passengers who flew in from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong between November 12-17 will be traced for repeated tests. Additionally, states like Maharashtra and Kerala have announced the presentation of mandatory COVID-19 negative reports for travelling. Passengers from South Africa, Botswana band Hong Kong will only be allowed to leave the airport only if they test negative for COVID on arrival.

UK, Germany, Italy report cases of Omicron

Global superpowers are now in constant vigilance after the new heavily mutated variant of the COVID virus, Omicron, was detected in South Africa. On Saturday, Germany, and Italy announced that they had detected cases of Omicron, Euro News reported. Two linked cases of the new variant, which is feared to be immune evasive, were also detected in Britain in persons having a travel history to southern Africa, British Health Minister Sajid Javid informed, citing UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) via Twitter post. "These individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway," he added.

We have been made aware by @UKHSA of two UK cases of the Omicron variant. The two cases are linked and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa.



These individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 27, 2021

UK adds 6 African nations to 'red list'

The United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. The six African countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini - will be been moved to the red list on Friday, with air travel temporarily suspended to prevent the virus from spreading, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. The development comes as Variant B.1.1.529 was declared "the worst one we've seen so far" by an expert at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as per BBC.

We are also adding Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to the travel red list - effective from 4am Sunday.



If you have returned from there in the last 10 days you must isolate and get PCR tests.



And if you are eligible for your booster jab - now is the time to get it. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 27, 2021

Javid informed via Twitter post that UKHSA is "investigating a new variant and more data is needed but we're taking precautions now." Apart from the suspension of flights, non-British travellers and Irish residents will be banned from entering England if they have been in the said six countries in the past 10 days. Additionally, any British or Irish residents arriving from the countries after 4 pm on Sunday will have to undergo hotel quarantine, and those returning before must isolate at home. Returnees in the last 10 days are also being asked to take a PCR test by the UKHSA, says a BBC report.

Meanwhile, the UK has also added Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to the travel red list - effective from 4 am Sunday. "If you have returned from there in the last 10 days you must isolate and get PCR tests," Health Secretary Javid said urging all eligible for booster shots to get the due jabs.

