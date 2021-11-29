Given the large number of mutations that show “immune escape potential” with transmissibility advantage compared with the other variants of the SARS-CoV-2, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that there could be “future surges of COVID-19 which could have severe consequences”. In a technical paper on the COVID-19 B.1.1.529 variant of concern Omicron, released on Monday, Nov. 29, the global health agency in its risk analysis said that the "likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high". “The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high,” the WHO stressed, acknowledging that the B.1.1.529 is a “highly divergent variant.”

Because it is one of the most severely mutated virus strains yet, there are still considerable uncertainties, according to the WHO. The Omicron strain has a “high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility,” the WHO wrote in its technical paper.

With just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in the recent week, South Africa’s new daily cases driven by the Omicron skyrocketed to 2,465 as of last week. Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, in a statement acknowledged that the large mutations in B.1.1.529 are “consistent with enhanced transmissibility,” but the “significance of these many mutations is still not known.”

A virologist at the University of Warwick, UK meanwhile described the Omicron as “the most heavily mutated version of the virus we have seen.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, US’s top infectious diseases expert, agreed that Omicron is extremely genetically distinct from the other variants of coronavirus including the beta and delta variants, which he said is “worrying.” WHO meanwhile advised the member states to enhance their surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand this variant.

"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity, and vaccine-susceptibility," UKHSA Chief Executive Jenny Harries has told DW. While the apparent figure of how far this new variant has spread remains unclear, scientists now believe that 90% of new cases in Gauteng could be B.1.1.529, the “worst variant” that has been seen since the start of the pandemic.

WHO's tip for people to keep themselves safe amid Omicron scare

As more research is underway to establish the role of the vaccines and the level of the body’s own immune system’s protection against the B.1.1.529 strain, the WHO recommended some of the immediate health safety measures that can be adhered to in order to avoid contraction of the COVID-19. The most effective step, said WHO, would be for the individuals to maintain the social distance of at least 1 meter as advised during the initial days of the outbreak.

Other protocols that the WHO recommended to avoid the infection are, use of ‘well-fitting' face masks, keeping windows open to improve ventilation with respect to the indoor settings; to avoid poorly ventilated or heavily crowded spaces; washing hands with soap and water thoroughly; when coughing or sneezing one must do it into a bent elbow or use tissue, and get vaccinated to mitigate the severe impact from the disease.